‘The Blacklist’ Finale: What Did You Think of Liz’s Ending? (POLL)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Blacklist Season 8 Finale, “Konets.”]. After eight seasons, The Blacklist bid adieu to the rookie FBI agent-turned-criminal in the June 23 season finale of the series, just over a week after it was announced that Megan Boone would be leaving as a series regular after Season 8. Though the announcement shouldn’t have come as a major surprise — Boone was offscreen for a large portion of the season while Liz was on the lam as a fugitive — news of the co-lead’s (alongside James Spader) exit still caused shockwaves.www.albianews.com