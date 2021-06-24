I'm on a Summer Shopping Rampage—41 New Nordstrom Items That Just Made the Cut

Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one Who What Wear team member or friend of the brand will share the top 30 finds on their current wish list. Whenever I'm in Mango, Zara, or H&M, I just feel like I am home (both in the store and online). Each one is relatively similar, and I know my favorite sections—where I'll find more going-out pieces, where they place their newest items, where the more discounted pieces are hiding, and so on. This, if you ask me, makes me an expert when it comes to the power three. After checking my closet and realizing that I've acquired quite the summer collection solely from the retailers this season, I decided it was time to do a haul of all the glorious summer pieces they're unveiling on their sites daily. So if under-$200, extremely chic, on-trend things are what you're after, please allow me to introduce you to these 30 add-to-cart-worthy items.