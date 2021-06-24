Cancel
Drake Bell pleads guilty to attempted child endangerment

By William Hughes
A.V. Club
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake Bell, best known for his role on Nickelodeon’s tween sitcom Drake & Josh, has now pleaded guilty to charges of endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles in an Ohio court. Per People, this comes after Bell initially pleaded “not guilty” to the charges earlier this month; he later took a plea agreement on both charges, pleading guilty to a fourth degree felony and a first degree misdemeanor, respectively.

