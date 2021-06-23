Cancel
Dow Jones Index completes bearish wave C at shallow 38.2% Fib

FXStreet.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS 30 (Dow Jones Index) daily chart made a bearish pullback and bullish bounce at the 38.2% Fib - as expected in our previous Elliott Wave analysis. A strong bullish engulfing twins daily candlestick pattern appeared at the 38.2% Fib. The main target is the -27.2% Fibonacci target at $36,573.

