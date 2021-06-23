Lehigh Announces 2021 Football Schedule; Season Tickets On Sale With Full Capacity At Goodman Stadium
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The excitement (and fans) will be back at Goodman Stadium this fall. Lehigh has announced its 2021 football schedule, which includes six home dates, culminating in the 157th edition of Lehigh and Lafayette on November 20. Goodman Stadium will be open at 100 percent capacity this fall after attendance was limited to Lehigh and visiting team guests in the spring season.lehighsports.com