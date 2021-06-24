Graham Ashcraft Pitches Complete Game Shut-Out in Lookouts Debut
(lookouts.com) The Chattanooga Lookouts newest player, Graham Ashcraft, dazzled in the team’s 11-0 win. The righty spun six perfect innings in his debut, before giving up an infield hit to Ray-Patrick Didder in the top of the seventh inning. Between two levels, Ashrcraft has now thrown 33 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to May 30. He finished the game throwing the team’s first complete game shutout of the season and only surrendering two hits.wdef.com