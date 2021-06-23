Cancel
Douglas County, MN

1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Douglas County Motorcycle Crash

By Learfield Wire Services
 9 days ago

(Brandon, MN) -- Authorities in western Minnesota are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one rider dead and another injured. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says Levi Donson reported that he was riding with another couple Tuesday night near Brandon when they crashed their bike in the ditch. Deputies say 44-year-old Shawn Olson of Brandon was airlifted to a Fargo hospital with life-threatening injuries and his passenger, 49 year old Jeanine Kirscht, died at the scene. Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash.

