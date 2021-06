With the powerful NFL machine in the midst of its quietest time of the offseason, I’ve offered a dozen Ravens thoughts, each in 50 words or less:. 1. We’re a month away from the start of full-team training camp with the organization able to host approximately 1,000 fans per day for Owings Mills workouts and holding a free and open stadium practice on July 31. It’s amazing to think what we used to take for granted, isn’t it?