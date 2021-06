The hosts lasted until five minutes from the end, then a double from the Lusitani champion after Guerrero’s goal. Victory suffered in the first appearance a Euro 2020 to Portugal From Cristiano Ronaldo That in the first match of Group F – the iron group with France and Germany – she has beat Hungary 3-0 In Budapest with three goals in the last minutes. The Hungarian wall only lasted 84 minutes to collapse after a shot before warrior deviated from Urban. at 87′ from disk Then at 92 minutes of a few steps, Cristiano Ronaldo Scored two goals to beat Platini.