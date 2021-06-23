Klobuchar Vows To Continue Fighting For Election Reform

(Washington, DC) -- Republicans blocked U.S. Senate debate of Democrats' election reform legislation Tuesday, but Senator Amy Klobuchar says fight has just begun. The Minnesota Democrat said, "just this year, 22 bills that roll back to the right to vote have already been signed into law in state across the country - we cannot wait to act." Klobuchar chairs the Rules committee and plans to hold a series of field hearings on election reform. The first will be in Georgia on legislation passed in the state that critics say restricts voting. GOP senators called the For The People Act a "partisan power grab" and an infringement on states' rights.