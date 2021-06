Ind vs NZ – WTC winners to take house USD 1.6 million in addition to Take a look at Championship mace. The winners of the India vs New Zealand World Take a look at Championship (WTC) remaining will take house USD 1.6 million, in addition to the Take a look at Championship Mace, whereas the dropping group will get USD 800,000, the ICC has introduced. In case there’s a stalemate, or climate prevents a winner from being recognized regardless of the reserve day, the 2 groups will cut up the entire prize cash of USD 2.4 million.