Man Jailed For 2nd Degree Murder In Lakeville Woman's Death

(Lakeville, MN) -- A man is jailed on second-degree murder charges in the death of a woman found early Tuesday in Lakeville. Police in Belle Plaine were called to a disturbance overnight and discovered 32-year-old Atravius Weeks suffering from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Officers say they located a vehicle involved with a death in Lakeville during the investigation. Lakeville police did a welfare check and found a woman lying in a daycare center parking lot with gunshot wounds. Weeks was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon and booked in the Dakota County jail. Investigators say Weeks and the victim knew each other. She hasn't been identified.