Compromise Environment Funding Bill Avoids State Park Shutdowns

(St. Paul, MN) -- A July 1st shutdown at Minnesota state parks will likely be averted after the state Senate passed a compromise funding bill Tuesday night which now goes to the House and then to the governor's desk. Chair of the Environment and Natural Resources Finance committee, Alexandria Republican Bill Ingebrigtsen said, "those weddings that were planned over the summer in the state parks are not gonna have to be canceled. The bottom line is, they're gonna be open, and I know that's very important to Minnesotans." The D-F-L says the G-O-P held the environment funding bill hostage until Governor Tim Walz dropped his push for measures to encourage more Minnesotans to buy electric cars. Minneapolis Senator Patricia Torres Ray said, "a lot of the industry people -- people who understand where we are headed with electric cars -- came and complained about it, and say, that's so unreasonable."