Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn’s Kevin Holliday Delivers “Regrets”

By Ryan Shepard
 5 days ago
Every summer needs a carefree bop that you can ride around with on a sunny day. Brooklyn‘s own Kevin Holliday may have just provided that for this summer. The New York native’s latest single, “Regrets,” has a funky rhythm that is coupled with airy atmospheric synths. To top it all off, his laid-back voice fits perfectly over the production.

