Seniors on the Grand Island softball team pulled off an arduous twin bill of sorts Wednesday in beating second-place Niagara Wheatfield to clinch a league title. Wednesday was also Class Day for the Class of 2021 and in a Grand Island tradition, the members of the senior class circumnavigated the Island in a 50-car parade, honking their horns from about 4:30 a.m. to the start of school. A senior picnic with games and prizes followed into the afternoon.