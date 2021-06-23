Ex-Husband Charged In Robbinsdale Woman's Murder

(Robbinsdale, MN) -- A Brooklyn Center man makes his first court appearance today (Wednesday) for the shooting death of his ex-wife in Robbinsdale. 64-year-old Robert McCloud is charged with the second-degree murder of 48-year-old Lauri Deatherage last Friday. The criminal complaint says McCloud recently purchased a gun and admitted that he had gone to Deatherage's house that day. Investigators say he shot his ex-wife in the head when she reached for the phone, thinking she was going to call 911. Police went to his home after learning he planned to shoot himself but McCloud was taken into custody without incident. Deatherage was recently re-married to a fellow Air Force veteran.