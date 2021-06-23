More Human Remains Discovered In Minneapolis -- Possibly Same Victim

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis police say more human remains have been found, this time in the Seward neighborhood Tuesday at about 7:00 a.m. Investigators believe those body parts are connected to the death of 36-year-old Adam Richard Johnson. Some of Johnson’s remains were previously found last week on the city’s northeast side. Then, more were found a few blocks away in the downtown area. The cause of Johnson’s death hasn’t been determined yet and no one has been arrested. His family says Johnson suffered from mental health and addiction issues. He had not been reported missing.