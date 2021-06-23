Bicyclist Killed In Olmsted County Crash
(Rochester, MN) -- Authorities in southeastern Minnesota are investigating a crash west of Rochester that left a bicyclist dead. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the 48-year-old man was riding on Country Club Road late Tuesday morning when he was struck by a car. Paramedics performed CPR but the bicyclist died at the scene. Deputies say the driver is cooperating with the investigation. The victim's name hasn't been released.