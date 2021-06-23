Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Bicyclist Killed In Olmsted County Crash

By Learfield Wire Services
voiceofalexandria.com
 11 days ago

(Rochester, MN) -- Authorities in southeastern Minnesota are investigating a crash west of Rochester that left a bicyclist dead. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the 48-year-old man was riding on Country Club Road late Tuesday morning when he was struck by a car. Paramedics performed CPR but the bicyclist died at the scene. Deputies say the driver is cooperating with the investigation. The victim's name hasn't been released.

www.voiceofalexandria.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN
Accidents
Olmsted County, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
County
Olmsted County, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Rochester, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Olmsted County, MN
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bicyclist#Accident#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
AccidentsPosted by
The Hill

Giant fire erupts in Gulf after pipeline leak

Fire officials spent more than five hours Friday putting out a fire that erupted in the Gulf of Mexico that officials with Mexico's state-owned oil company said was due to a pipeline leak. Videos of the blaze west of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula went viral on social media, with users calling...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...