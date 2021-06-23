Selim Dangoor ’23 and Sandhya Iyer ’20 Selected for Prestigious Blackstone LaunchPad Fellowships

Blackstone LaunchPad and Techstars at Syracuse University LibrariesentrepreneurshipfellowshipsSyracuse University Libraries. Syracuse University student startups Selim Dangoor ’23, founder of MUNCH Jerky, and Sandhya Iyer ’20, CEO of Geek Girl Careers, have been selected for the summer 2021 cohort of the Blackstone LaunchPad Fellowship. Both are active members of the LaunchPad at Syracuse University Libraries. The Blackstone Charitable Foundation and partners will support 55 student entrepreneurs from across the global network with $250,000 in grant funding and eight weeks of entrepreneurial resources, mentoring and support through the summer program.