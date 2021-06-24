Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Spartans roll out the green carpet for offensive tackle Ryan Baer on his official visit

By Corey Robinson
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan State coaches hosted one of their biggest targets in the 2022 class literally and figuratively this week for an official visit.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
215K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
City
Eastlake, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpet#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Vanderbilt Coach Reacts To N.C. State Having To Withdraw

Vanderbilt baseball was the beneficiary of NC State‘s shocking withdrawal from the College World Series due to COVID-19. The Commodores beat a shorthanded Wolfpack team on Friday, and did not need to do it a second time, because the NCAA ruled NC State had to withdraw from the event. As a result, Vanderbilt advanced to the championship series for the third time under head coach Tim Corbin.
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

Top-ranked guard Shaedon Sharpe is in Lexington for his official visit to Kentucky

One of the few class of 2022 members with an offer from Kentucky is on campus right now. Shaedon Sharpe, a highly-ranked shooting guard who is originally from Canada, is currently on an official visit to see the Kentucky Wildcats campus. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound Sharpe posted to his Instagram earlier on Friday that he was down inside the Joe Craft Center practice gym. He initially received his scholarship offer from head coach John Calipari and staff back in December of 2020.
College SportsPosted by
The Clemson Insider

Herbstreit leaves team

The Clemson football team has returned to school to begin what they hope is another run towards a national championship.  The Clemson Insider has confirmed that safety Jake Herbstreit is no longer with (...)
Oklahoma Stateallfans.co

Oklahoma football: Sooners rolling out red recruiting carpet this weekend

Oklahoma football recruiting is a year-long exercise, but this weekend in one of the high points of the cycle. Friday through Sunday this week, Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff are hosting the fifth annual ChampU BBQ. More than 20 top 2022 recruiting targets that the Sooners are pursuing, as well as several of the 2022 recruits who are already committed to OU, are expected to be in attendance for the three-day event.
Louisiana StatePosted by
247Sports

Louisiana corner Brylan Green setting official visits

In the need of defensive backs, the Bears have extended 28 offers to those type of players. With 8 of those committed elsewhere, Baylor has 20-players for the 5-defensive back spots that they are trying to fill in the 2022 class. Corner is always a position of need, with Louisiana corner Brylan Green a prospect of note. Offered on February 19th, Green is one of the several prospects offered by the current defensive staff.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Keystone State Offensive Lineman Recaps Syracuse Visit

Ahead of a big official visit weekend, Syracuse football had a talented offensive lineman on campus for an unofficial visit on Wednesday. Nick Del Grande out of Lampeter-Strasburg High School in Pennsylvania made the short trip to Central New York to check out the Orange campus. "Had a great day...
College Sportssportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: OT Ryan Brubaker reviews his official visit with the #Gamecocks

One of the most highly regarded prospects among the official visitors at USC last weekend was OT Ryan Brubaker (6-6 280) of Stevens, PA. He is a four-star prospect and is ranked the #24 offensive tackle in his class and the #7 prospect in his state. He has narrowed his decision to USC, Penn State (where his father played), Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Stanford.
Tulare County, CAPorterville Recorder

Spartan girls basketball rolls to playoff win

Well, this isn’t fair at all. It’s bad enough the Strathmore High girls’ basketball team has the greatest scorer in Tulare County history in these state playoffs. But for her teammates to play like superstars in their own right?. Not fair at all. Strathmore superstar Jazmine Soto scored her usual...
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

Ryan Baer talks Kentucky and modifications to upcoming official visit schedule

Kentucky is preparing to keep the Big Blue Wall intact for years to come. The coaching staff is off to an excellent start in that regard, too, already receiving verbal commitments from two stud offensive linemen prospects in Kiyaunta Goodwin and Grant Bingham–a pair of four-star tackles with impressive potential. But Kentucky needs more than just those two to help prevent any cracks from forming within the wall’s foundation. This past weekend was massive for keeping everything held together.
Kansas StatePosted by
247Sports

Offensive tackle Kingsley Ugwu commits to Kansas State

In an announcement on Twitter, Hutchinson Community College offensive tackle Kinglsey Ugwu committed to Kansas State on Friday afternoon. Ugwu, named First-Team NJCAA All-American at offensive tackle, was the team's anchor on the left side, paving the way for 2,187-yards rushing while allowing only 11 total sacks as unit. "Kingsley...
College SportsScarlet Nation

Ryan Brubaker 'impressed' with Vols following official visit

It’s been a busy month for 2022 four-star offensive tackle Ryan Brubaker. The 6-foot-6, 280-pound athletic big man has already made stops at Stanford, Penn State and South Carolina with plans of checking out Vanderbilt next weekend. But this weekend, it was all about Tennessee. “It was a really enjoyable...
College Sportschatsports.com

Smith declares UF his leader, recaps official visit

Improving the speed at the wide receiver position appears to be a point of emphasis for Dan Mullen and wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales this recruiting cycle. The current roster is filled with some bigger-bodied receivers who excel at outmuscling opponents for the ball in the air, but they’re lacking those one or two guys that you can throw the ball to behind the line of scrimmage and reasonably expect them to turn the play into a long touchdown.