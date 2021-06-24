Spartans roll out the green carpet for offensive tackle Ryan Baer on his official visit

Kentucky is preparing to keep the Big Blue Wall intact for years to come. The coaching staff is off to an excellent start in that regard, too, already receiving verbal commitments from two stud offensive linemen prospects in Kiyaunta Goodwin and Grant Bingham–a pair of four-star tackles with impressive potential. But Kentucky needs more than just those two to help prevent any cracks from forming within the wall’s foundation. This past weekend was massive for keeping everything held together.