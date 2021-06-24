Cancel
Blaine County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Brown, Custer, Lincoln, Logan, Loup, McPherson, Thomas by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-23 22:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Blaine; Brown; Custer; Lincoln; Logan; Loup; McPherson; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN LOUP...SOUTH CENTRAL BROWN...NORTHEASTERN LINCOLN...LOGAN...EASTERN MCPHERSON NORTHWESTERN CUSTER...BLAINE AND SOUTHEASTERN THOMAS COUNTIES UNTIL 1145 PM CDT At 1105 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles east of Elsmere to near Halsey to 9 miles northeast of Ringgold. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Stapleton, Brewster, Arnold, Anselmo, Dunning, Halsey, Gandy, Victoria Springs State Recreation Area, Logan, Milburn, Milburn Diversion Dam State Wildlife Management Area, Almeria Meadow State Wildlife Management Area, Hawley Flats, Linscott, Shanklin Bluff, Tarboz Lake, Pleasant Hill. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CDT for central and north central Nebraska.

alerts.weather.gov
County
Thomas County, NE
County
Logan County, NE
City
Halsey, NE
County
Blaine County, NE
City
Milburn, NE
City
Stapleton, NE
County
Mcpherson County, NE
County
Loup County, NE
County
Custer County, NE
County
Brown County, NE
City
Dunning, NE
County
Lincoln County, NE
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Anselmo, NE
State
Nebraska State
Person
Halsey
