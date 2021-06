Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Westfield softball team entered the Division I state tournament with an impressive 12-3 record, beating Pittsfield to capture the Bombers’ first Western Mass. title since 2014 last week. It wasn’t enough to overcome Central Mass. champion Wachusett, though, as the Mountaineers defeated Westfield by a final score of 6-5 Monday evening.