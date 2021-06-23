Sewell: Hit the theaters for the newest 'Fast Saga' entry

In celebration of their fifth anniversary, BLACKPINK is set to release their debut feature film, BLACKPINK THE MOVIE, in theaters this August. The movie will feature different sequences that individually focus on Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, a look back on five years of memories since BLACKPINK’s debut, shots of all members with their distinct characteristics and a message for fans. BLACKPINK THE MOVIE also promises re-edited versions of their live performances from their global livestream concert THE SHOW, IN YOUR AREA and other hit songs. The film will be released in more than 100 nations and, where available, will be played in the ScreenX format, ” an expanded three-screen system utilizing the front screen as well as the side walls of a theater,” in 4DX, “the world’s first commercial multi-sensory theater providing a cathartic experience as though in an actual live concert” and in 4DX Screen, a combination of both.