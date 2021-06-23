Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lovington, IL

Remember When? 6-23-2021

By in News Briefs permalink
News Progress
 8 days ago

Village Board President Gary Smith was Lovington’s Citizen of the Year for 1996, and David Bowers and Lovington’s volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians were the newest additions to the village’s Hall of Fame. The Citizen of the Year Award is given for distinguished service during the past year and the Hall of Fame Award honors someone who has rendered outstanding service to the Lovington community. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.  

newsprogress.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Lovington, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Remember When#Volunteer Firefighters#Village Board#The Hall Of Fame Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

'This is no gift': McCarthy faces GOP resistance to serving on January 6 panel

(CNN) — House Republicans don't want to touch the select committee on January 6 with a 10-foot pole. As Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy mulls whom to tap for a congressional investigation into the deadly US Capitol riot -- and whether to appoint people at all -- Republicans from across the conference are racing to show they have no interest in taking on a politically fraught assignment, particularly lawmakers in difficult reelection races.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.