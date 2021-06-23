Remember When? 6-23-2021
Village Board President Gary Smith was Lovington's Citizen of the Year for 1996, and David Bowers and Lovington's volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians were the newest additions to the village's Hall of Fame. The Citizen of the Year Award is given for distinguished service during the past year and the Hall of Fame Award honors someone who has rendered outstanding service to the Lovington community.