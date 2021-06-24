The Everly Brothers Experience featuring the Zmed Brothers

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Zmed Brothers have celebrated the pivotal music and history of The Everly Brothers legacy with enthusiastic crowds across the US & overseas in prestigious venues. The Zmeds say, “ The music of the 50's & 60's are nostalgic to us, our parents raised us on it, and we feel that the Everly's contribution is greatly overlooked, especially by younger generations. Our aim is not to impersonate but to do our best in honoring the aesthetics of their iconic sound and in honoring the important role they played pioneering the rock n' roll movement, all while having a little fun telling our own personal story,” and they do just that. Growing up with father, (Adrian Zmed) as a traveling singer/dancer/actor (Grease 2, Bachelor Party, T.J. Hooker), and a mother (Barbara), second grade teacher in a suburb of Los Angeles, the Zmed Brothers continuously strive to pay homage to their personal roots by infusing an instinctual blend of entertainment in their performance.

