Online registration recently began for aMAYsing Kids Broadcasting Camp and Media Mentorship. This organization is a nonprofit, and they hope that through the camp kids in grades 4-8 will be able to become proficient readers. The camp is designed for those interested in broadcasting, with a focus on the fundamentals of television, radio, and podcasting. “This is an unique approach to get kids excited about reading, while sparking an interest in broadcasting,” aMAYsing’s executive director, Tisha Lee, stated. The camp is free and runs from June 28th-August 13th at either 9:30 a.m.-12:p.m. or 1:30 p.m.-4:30p.m. Space is limited, so sign up is recommended as soon as possible. To register for the camp or learn more about the organization go to amaysingkids.org.