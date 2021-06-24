Commonwealth Bank’s Venture Scaling Unit, x15ventures, Selects Stone and Chalk, to Scout Founders to Help Reimagine Retail Experience

One of Zebra’s newest executives, Suresh Menon, is a well-respected technologist who has been responsible for growing a number of venerated software companies over the last 24 years. He has seen the big impact that small actionable data can have on organizational agility. He also recognizes that companies must embrace software-centric technology solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning if they want to simplify and adapt complex operations to do more with limited resources.