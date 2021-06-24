Commonwealth Bank’s Venture Scaling Unit, x15ventures, Selects Stone and Chalk, to Scout Founders to Help Reimagine Retail Experience
which is Commonwealth Bank‘s venture-scaling unit, has chosen Stone & Chalk, Australia’s Impact Network for emerging tech startups and scale-ups, in order to assist with recruiting seasoned founders to take part in Xccelerate21, which focuses on reimagining the retail experience. Xccelerate21 is described as a “fast-tracked” program for experienced...www.crowdfundinsider.com