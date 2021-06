As announced by Thierry Frémaux during his press conference to reveal the Official Selection (see the article and the news), and after several more additions (see the news and the article), the 74th Cannes Film Festival (6-17 July) will offer an ephemeral section of films on the environment. Featuring on the menu are one fiction and six documentary titles: two journeys of activism for youngsters, two tales of catastrophe, news from Africa, and an expedition to the farthest reaches of the world to show off the Earth’s beauty.