Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jarrod Partridge

German Sub Sinks Hungary, Books England Showdown

Posted by 
Jarrod Partridge
Jarrod Partridge
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGdXc_0adhPr0N00
Image credit RF._.studio/Pexels

German sub Leon Goretzka has come off the bench to salvage a 2-2 draw with Hungary in Munich, condemning the plucky Hungarians, who deserved better, to elimination at the group stage, while booking a huge England v Germany showdown in the Round of 16.

After a dramatic evening that saw France draw 2-2 with Portugal, the 2016 World Cup champions finished second in Group F.

On 11 minutes, Hungary opened the scoring with a diving header from captain Adam Szalai, who finished off Roland Sallai's whipped cross behind the German defense.

Kai Havertz gave Germany a lifeline on 66 minutes when he netted his second goal of the tournament. Following Hungary's Peter Gulacsi's goalkeeping error, Chelsea's midfielder headed the ball into an empty net.

Minutes later, the Hungarians responded when midfielder Andras Schafer nodded the ball past an onrushing Manuel Neuer to re-take the lead.

Leon Goretzka levelled the match once more on 85 minutes to put Germany into the round of 16.

"We made mistakes but we fought, showed character, it was not for the faint-hearted. At the end, to come through this group was good and that was the aim.

"All the 'small' teams invest so much work and defend well. Hungary played with ten men in their own half and they had nothing to lose. It's great that we got through in this tough group. Now we can look forward to a match against England.

"What matters is that we are through. Now we play with England and we can look forward to that match. It is an absolute highlight to play at Wembley against England. We will be a different team than tonight, I can promise you that,” said Germany coach Joachim Low.

Man of the match Joshua Kimmich is looking forward to the showdown with England, and perhaps being afforded more room to move as England will likely be more adventurous going forward than Hungary.

"Hungary were so compact and did very well. We were not great at finding a solution to the problem, but we showed great morale. In the end it is only important to go through. That will also be the case for the next match and I think we have a good chance to accomplish this," added Kimmich.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Jarrod Partridge

Jarrod Partridge

131
Followers
203
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

I love the stories that sports give us, and my mission is to help make the internet a better place by sharing stories, history, and educational pieces that will help people learn something new, be entertained, or both. I write about Formula 1, Manchester United, and the New York Yankees. Mainly.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Neuer
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Leon Goretzka
Person
Joshua Kimmich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Sinks#Books England Showdown#Hungarians#Group F#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguenewsfinale.com

England captain Harry Kane should have been SUBBED earlier in Euro 2020 opener, says Jamie Carragher

Harry Kane should have been substituted 10 minutes before he was taken off by Gareth Southgate in England’s win against Croatia at Wembley, according to Jamie Carragher. The 27-year-old managed just one shot in the whole game, missing a great chance at the back post to double the Three Lions’ lead from Mason Mount’s cross after Raheem Sterling had put them ahead.
SoccerPosted by
newschain

No time to enjoy Croatia win for England as focus turns to Scotland showdown

Gareth Southgate swiftly pressed the reset button after beating Croatia as the England manager refocused on the eagerly-anticipated Euro 2020 clash against Scotland. Three years on from the heart-breaking World Cup semi-final loss to Zlatko Dalic’s men in Russia, the Three Lions exacted a measure of revenge by winning their tournament opener in sweltering conditions on Sunday.
Soccerbywire.news

Soccer-Portugal's record-breaking Ronaldo sinks battling Hungary

BUDAPEST -Cristiano Ronaldo struck a late double to help holders Portugal get off to a winning start with a 3-0 victory over Hungary in front of a 67,000 crowd on Tuesday as the forward became the all-time leading scorer at European Championship finals. Hungary rode a wave of early pressure...
SoccerThe Guardian

Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic double helps Portugal sink stubborn Hungary

The scoreline does no justice to Hungary’s effort but it does record history. Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his record appearance at a fifth European Championship as only he could: by also overtaking Michel Platini as the competition’s all-time leading goalscorer. Portugal left it late for victory but their star man left another indelible mark on the sport he continues to illuminate at the age of 36.
TravelPosted by
Reuters

German holiday bookings top 2019 level-TUI

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - Germans are booking holidays again at rates higher than in 2019 before the coronavirus hit, TUI Group , the world’s biggest holiday group, said on Wednesday. “The summer holiday catch-up is in full swing right now and the consumer mood for travel seems to be...
SoccerTelegraph

It's time to write off the Germans - they suddenly look a lot like England

Perhaps it was the moment Leroy Sane stupidly wasted a promising free-kick with three minutes left. Maybe it was hearing Clive Tyldesley clutching at straws - “one thing’s for sure, Germany won’t give up”. Perhaps it was seeing a manager on the sidelines on a downward trajectory, losing his mojo in real time, ageing visibly in the process.
SportsThe Sun US

Lone Scot stands proud among 500 England flags ahead of Euros showdown

A LONE Scot is waving her St Andrew’s cross among 500 England flags. Sarah Dollard, 31, will be the only Scottish fan in England’s most patriotic housing estate for tomorrow’s Wembley showdown. ⚽ Follow ALL of the latest news and updates from Euro 2020 with our live blog. But neighbours...
SoccerPosted by
AFP

England eye Euro 2020 last 16 in Scotland showdown, Sweden close in on knockouts

England can join Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands in the last 16 of Euro 2020 on Friday if they get the better of neighbours Scotland, while Sweden took a step towards the next round with a 1-0 win over Slovakia. Emil Forsberg's penalty 13 minutes from the end earned Sweden a win which gives them four points, one more than second-placed Slovakia who had needed a win if they were to seal early passage to the next round.
UEFAcapradio.org

German Stadiums Will Show Their Rainbow Colors To Support Hungary's LGBTQ Community

Soccer stadiums across Germany will light up with rainbow colors during a match Wednesday between Germany and Hungary, in part to protest a decision from the Union of European Football Associations denying Munich's request to illuminate its arena. They're also showing solidarity with Hungary's LGBTQ community after the rival country...
Posted by
Jarrod Partridge

Eric Boullier: French GP Date Change A ‘Big Problem’

Eric Boullier, director of the French Grand Prix, says moving the race forward by one week has been a ‘big problem’, although he has since resold all the returned tickets. As a result of the cancellation of the Turkish Grand Prix, Formula 1 bosses asked Boullier to move the Paul Ricard event to June 20, to allow for another race in Austria.
Entertainmentfroggyweb.com

Under pressure, German Greens leader hits ‘restart’ with new book

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s Greens candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor sought to boost her flagging election campaign on Thursday with a book launch and a call for a politics rooted in teamwork and taking the long view. Presenting the 240-page book “Jetzt: Wie wir unser Land erneuern” (“Now:...
UEFAkfgo.com

Germans fly rainbow flags at Hungary match to support LGBTQ rights

MUNICH (Reuters) – A protester waving a rainbow flag invaded the pitch ahead of Germany’s Euro 2020 clash against Hungary on Wednesday night, and fans outside and inside the stadium carried similar banners to show their support for LGBTQ rights. Munich’s mayor had wanted the Allianz stadium to be lit...
UEFAThe Guardian

Goretzka sets up Germany v England last-16 tie after Hungary threaten shock

On the one hand Gareth Southgate may feel gratified but, on the other, he might detect significant cause for concern. Surely Germany will be better than this when they face England at Wembley on Tuesday, an outcome that for most of a chaotic night seemed beyond them, and if they are not then those Euro 96 ghosts will probably be banished at last. They were six minutes from finishing bottom of Group F and this result was an affront to a dogged, clever Hungary side who came close to completing a shock for the ages.