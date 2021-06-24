Florida's new 'critical race theory' rule might backfire on DeSantis and conservatives

Have you ever watched someone fuss and bluster to get themselves into a position that you’re pretty sure they will regret later?. If not, we suggest you dial up the discussion at this month’s Florida Board of Education meeting — in which speakers supporting Gov. Ron DeSantis’ dog-whistle policy that purported to ban the teaching of “critical race theory” had to perform so many double backflips to defend the policy that they missed the clear, uncompromising language of the rule under discussion.