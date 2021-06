BURRILLVILLE – It’s that time of year again, when warmer weather brings longer days and more outdoor activities in, and around the house, or apartment. One of those outdoor activities is firing up the barbecue grills and fire pits during the summer months. There are fire dangers that come along with firing up grills and fire pits in our back yards. One of those fire hazards includes clothes catching on fire when somebody stands too close to an open flame. Hot ambers can land on clothes, and if you stand too close to an open flame your own clothes can catch on fire.