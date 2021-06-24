This Is How The Motorway Scene From 28 Days Later Was Really Filmed
When it comes to intense post-apocalyptic horror movies, there's one from the early 2000s that stands head-and-shoulders above the rest; "28 Days Later." Helmed by legendary director Danny Boyle, of "Trainspotting" and "The Beach" fame — it picks up after the deadly Rage virus has swept across Britain, turning the infected into speedy monsters who bite, rip, and tear into their victims. Cillian Murphy leads the small cast as Jim, a courier who wakes up alone in a hospital completely unaware of the chaos that the country has descended into.www.looper.com