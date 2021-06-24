This Is How The Motorway Scene From 28 Days Later Was Really Filmed

This past Friday (Jun. 11) the 1986 John Hughes classic 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' turned 35. As you probably already know it's one of those classic teen films from the decade of decadence as well as a coming of age film for folks who grew up during that era. As life continues to move along and responsibilities become greater, it is true that if you don't stop to take a look around once in a while you could miss out on life because it definitely moves pretty fast. In a few words, the '80s classic is all about Carpe diem.