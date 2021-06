HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This Crime Stoppers comes with a twist since there’s no surveillance video to help solve this crime, only someone’s memory from 40 years ago. Clarece Davis was murdered in Huntsville 40 years ago. No one has ever been arrested in her death. Yet, investigators aren’t giving up on this cold case, and they’re hoping your help can lead them to the person who killed Clarece.