Announcing the 2021-22 Season!

Join us as we “Gather + Celebrate” with a robust, diverse program of in-person performances featuring music and dance from around the world. In a much-anticipated return to live, in-person performances, UGA Presents—the University of Georgia’s professional concert series—will return this fall with an ambitious program of professional music and dance. The new season marks a reopening of the venue after initially closing and then slowly returning, albeit with significantly scaled back activities, due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The occasion also commemorates and celebrates the venue’s 25th anniversary.