An alternate way for Chelsea to buy Erling Haaland this summer

Chelsea has been pursuing dynamic Dortmund striker Erling Haaland for quite a while now. There may just be a way to get it over the line after numerous reports it’d take an insane amount of money to get the Germans to sit down for negotiations. Signing a world class player for an astronomical fee is always a difficult chore as the selling club wants to maximize the sale of its prized asset. Meanwhile, the buying club wants to minimize the damage in acquiring him. It often leads to a stalemate in the negotiations and ultimately, the deal seldom gets done.