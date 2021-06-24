Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

An alternate way for Chelsea to buy Erling Haaland this summer

By Michael DeVito
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea has been pursuing dynamic Dortmund striker Erling Haaland for quite a while now. There may just be a way to get it over the line after numerous reports it’d take an insane amount of money to get the Germans to sit down for negotiations. Signing a world class player for an astronomical fee is always a difficult chore as the selling club wants to maximize the sale of its prized asset. Meanwhile, the buying club wants to minimize the damage in acquiring him. It often leads to a stalemate in the negotiations and ultimately, the deal seldom gets done.

theprideoflondon.com
FanSided

FanSided

101K+
Followers
291K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Olivier Giroud
Person
Tammy Abraham
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pros And Cons#Germans#Christian#American#The Black And Yellow#Xi#Pulisic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Bundesliga
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Sports
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier Leaguerifnote.com

‘Welcome to Chelsea’ – These Blues fans call on club to ‘bin off Haaland’ and sign Euro 2020 star performer

Some Chelsea fans on Twitter have called on the Blues to sign Patrik Schick after his superb brace sunk Scotland during their Euro 2020 opener. Schick, who has never been more than a ‘1 in 2’ striker, at best, turned on the style during the Czech Republic’s clash with Scotland, opening the scoring with a brilliant header before scoring of of the greatest goals in European Championship history.
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland 'wakes up to the Champions League music every day' and is obsessed with winning Europe's top prize... Chelsea, Manchester United and City target opens up on desire to achieve boyhood dream

Erling Haaland has revealed the remarkable extent to which he is consumed and obsessed with winning the Champions League. The Borussia Dortmund striker, still just 20, averages a goal every 56 minutes in the competition and dreams of one day lifting the coveted trophy. He is so fixated on lifting...
UEFAfootball.london

Jermaine Jenas backs Chelsea for £200m transfer splurge amid Haaland rumours

Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas has backed Chelsea to secure the signature of Erling Haaland this summer with owner Roman Abramovich ready to splash the cash. The reigning European champions have long been linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund striker, with manager Thomas Tuchel thought to be keen on bolstering his frontline.
Soccerfearthewall.com

Erling Haaland congratulates Jude Bellingham on the new record

Right after being named the youngest ever player at a European Championship, English youngster Jude Bellingham was given a congratulatory message from his Borussia Dortmund teammate Erling Haaland, even Australia casino online dropped their congratulations for the player. The England international was subbed in late in the second half of...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Absolute Chelsea

Erling Haaland Makes Champions League Dream Admission Amid Chelsea Interest

Erling Haaland is looking to recreate Chelsea's European triumph to win the Champions League during his career. He is on the rise and one of Europe's best centre-forwards at the tender age of 20. After netting 41 goals in 41 appearances last season, Haaland's stock continues to rise which has seen him attract interest from the Premier League including from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City.
Premier Leaguemanutdnewsfeed.com

Manchester United playing crucial role in Chelsea’s Erling Haaland transfer chase

Manchester United’s attempt to sign Jadon Sancho could determine the success of a Chelsea transfer bid, in a strange quirk of the summer window. Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is still hopeful of securing Sancho’s signature this summer, but is playing poker over a deal per reports, with Borussia Dortmund not willing to budge on their asking price for the England man.