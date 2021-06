PURCELLVILLE—Last impressions tend to be lasting ones, but Craig Lopez would rather not dwell on the final game for his veteran 2021 Mountain View baseball team. The Wildcats whose season closed with a mistake-filled 12-2, five-inning loss to Woodgrove in Wednesday’s Class 5 state semifinal game bore little to no resemblance to the squad that won a Region 5D championship just five days earlier.