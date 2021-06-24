Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

CARTOON: Fair play?

By Michael Ramirez
reviewjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAthletes and weightlifting officials criticize the New Zealand Olympic Committee’s decision to allow a transgender athlete to compete against women. Review-Journal editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez is a two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize and a three-time winner of the Sigma Delta Chi Award.

www.reviewjournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fair Play#Cartoon#Transgender#Pulitzer Prize#Review Journal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cartoons
News Break
Sports
Related
Technologydallassun.com

Chess.com committed to ensure games played fairly: Daniel

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Daniel Rensch, the Chief Chess Officer for Chess.com, has said the governing body remains "committed" to ensure all games played on site are fairly contested. His remarks came after Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's account was banned for using unfair methods in a charity match against...
SocietyWesterly Sun

Letter: Cartoon struck a chord about unshared history

I am grateful for Sunday’s Englehart cartoon where a young Black student complains to their teacher, “What else don’t I know?” and yet …. As a retired person of white appearance and heritage, I stand firmly in the place of that young Black student. I too, am angry to have been startled, again and again, by what I didn’t know. Finally I took on teaching myself about the relentlessly lived experience of my neighbors, my co-workers and their families. I know now that our country, all our citizens, and our economy for that matter, are at a great disadvantage when so many of us are ignorant of our history and unshared experiences.
Snohomish County, WAHeraldNet

How is running up the score in high school sports fair play?

Over the last several years I’ve seen a disturbing trend developing among Snohomish County girls high school basketball games. In that time, I’ve seen game scores in the sports section of local newspapers, such as 83-15, 67-9 and 53-6. What gives?. I’ve noticed this also on a personal level. I...
Entertainmentncadvertiser.com

Tim Campbell's editorial cartoon

(EDITORS: This editorial cartoon is included as part of your Washington Post News Service subscription.) Tim Campbell ¡¡became an editorial cartoonist in 2006 and subsequently earned numerous First Place Editorial Cartoon Awards from the Indiana Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists and an Honorable Mention for the 2019 Berryman Award. He is also a freelance illustrator for clients such as The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. His mother-in-law has called him a Conservative Bohemian, and that moniker sums up his work.
Entertainmenttsln.com

Earl cartoon by Big Dry Syndicate

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil. If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted. Earl cartoon by Big Dry Syndicate for the June 19, 2021, edition of Tri-State LIvestock News.
EducationIJR

White Teacher Quits Teaching Spanish, Cancels Herself for Upholding White Supremacy

I’m glad no one told Jessica Bridges before she vowed not to ever teach Spanish that Spain is a European country and its residents are considered white. Bridges, identified by Fox News as a Ph.D candidate at Oklahoma State University and a teaching assistant, told an online conference of educators that she canceled herself. She taught students en español once upon a time, and that apparently meant she was furthering white supremacy. Don’t ever expect her to go back.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Tyrus: Why does Gwen Berry want to compete in the Olympics if she hates her country so much

"The Big Sunday Show" panel discusses Olympic trials athlete Gwen Berry turning her back on the American flag while the National Anthem played. TYRUS MURDOCH: No, I don't, and quite honestly I don't care when the national anthem was played. It doesn't matter, 5:20, 4:15 it doesn't really matter. I'm going to give you names here. We've had some issues in this country especially as a black man when I go to Tommy Smith, John Carlos, Jessie Owens who they had issues, they fought, they wanted dignity, but they also wanted a seat at the table. They wanted to show how much they loved their country, how much they belong, and human rights issues and they fought for it. This isn't it. Even if we are taking a knee on the baseball game, I have no problem with a professional athlete being a citizen, taking a respectful knee during the flag if that's what you choose to do while still honoring the flag, I have no issue. She turned her back on the flag. She was upset they had the gall to – what song would you think they are going to play at the Olympics? This very simply, why are you even competing in the Olympics if you hate the flag and the country so much? If it's such a horrible place, why are you doing it?
CelebrationsComicBook

Cartoon Network Celebrates Juneteenth With Drawn To Programming

Cartoon Network is celebrating Juneteenth this year with their Drawn To initiative programming all-day-long. The series began this week and will continue throughout the month. For the first entry, the network focused on Ms. Opal Lee, the oldest living member of the organization dedicated to providing information about the historic roots of Juneteenth. Her story will provide a bedrock for understanding how the holiday came to be. Cartoon Network will also be featuring spots about Saniya, the first Miss Juneteenth winner, and Julian, a young defendant of Major General Gordon Granger, the man who read the emancipation proclamation in Galveston, Texas. The network has also commissioned some social media art to celebrate the occasion.
Denton, TXDenton Record-Chronicle

Guest view: Finally, college athletes get some fair pay for play

This editorial first appeared in The Dallas Morning News. Guest editorials don’t necessarily reflect the Denton Record-Chronicle’s opinions. The concept of a student-athlete as we know it is being redefined for many Texas collegiate players as two important changes regarding financial and educational compensation came to a resolution this month.
Sportsscoopnest.com

gwen berry removed olympics

Who is Gwen Berry, the Olympic hammer thrower who snubbed the US flag?. New Zealand at the Summer Olympics, from our worst haul to our best: Part 2. "We don’t need any more activist athletes." Rep. Dan Crenshaw called for Gwen Berry to be removed from the U.S. Olympic team after she turned away from the flag as the national anthem played at the end of the U.S. track and field qualification trials.
elearningfeeds.com

Week 4 #8weeksofsummer Blog Challenge 2021

Educators have been on a learning curve for more than one year by the time this last school year ended. We do love to learn, but that was a lot of learning! With new formats to contended with did you use existing tools in new ways or did you branch out to discover new tools for those new ways? Please share any new tools or new uses of previous tools. Welcome to Week 4 of the #8weeksofsummer Blog Challenge 2021.
Educationnorinrad10.com

A HUMBLE APOLOGY

“One study of twenty years of data in the United States concluded that “the preferences of the average American appear to have only a minuscule, near-zero, statistically non-significant impact upon public policy.”4”. This weekend, I received a well-deserved rebuke. One that reminded me, of the importance of viewing the world...
Educationpatriotdailypress.org

CRT Backlash Is Not Astroturf

Texas has joined Idaho, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Tennessee in passing laws to ban public schools from teaching critical race theory (CRT). Other states, such as Florida, have done so through executive rulemaking. This is a positive first step towards reclaiming American education from openly anti-American pedagogy. The intellectual roots of...
Religionrealclearreligion.org

Niebuhr's Christian Realism

Possibly excepting Martin Luther King, Reinhold Niebuhr likely was the most important American political theologian of the 20th century. Few have repeated his success in deep thought that has often been translated into pithy proverbs. And few have equally understood America's intrinsically Protestant character.
Technologyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Chess.com committed to ensure games played fairly: Daniel

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Daniel Rensch, the Chief Chess Officer for Chess.com, has said the governing body remains "committed" to ensure all games played on site are fairly contested. His remarks came after Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's account was banned for using unfair methods in a charity match against...
Technologylatinamericanews.net

Chess.com committed to ensure games played fairly: Daniel

Washington [US], June 14 (ANI): Daniel Rensch, the Chief Chess Officer for Chess.com, has said the governing body remains "committed" to ensure all games played on site are fairly contested. His remarks came after Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's account was banned for using unfair methods in a charity match against...
Comicsdailycartoonist.com

Cartoon Chronicles – Huddled Masses

Harold Gray has been derided as a conservative, and that he was, but he had a complicated relationship with ethnic figures. He both painted them with limiting stereotypes at the same time as elevating them to heroic status that few other comic strip creators of the era ever did. Whatever Gray’s political beliefs, he clearly was a advocate of tolerance and acceptance of different races, ethnicities, and faiths.