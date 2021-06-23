Cancel
Obituaries

Casper Barnett “Barney” Swaney

Frontiersman
 6 days ago

Casper Barnett “Barney” Swaney passed away on June 19, 2021 at the age of 81. Barney attended Juniata College where he met his wife, Judith Palmer. He got his Bachelor’s Degree at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY. Barney was an engineer at IBM for 12 years, and then moved to Pennsylvania to work with his father as a Manufacturer’s Representative. He got his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying for their business. Barney went back to working as an Engineer for Master Solutions, Inc. designing automatic truck loading systems, but sharing the Gospel became his passion. It was then that he got his start in prison ministry.

