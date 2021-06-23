Eleanor Marie (Holm) Anderson was born in DeKalb, Illinois, to Elmer and Nona (Baxter) Holm on August 13th of 1928. She had one older brother, Warren Holm of Greeley, CO. Eleanor spent her grade and high school days in DeKalb, graduating from DeKalb Township High School in 1946. She then applied to the Swedish Covenant Nursing Program but was unsuccessful as she was not 18-1/2 years old. She then applied to the newly formed merger of Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL, with West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, IL. She received her R.N. after passing her boards at Springfield, IL, and her B.S. in Nursing from Wheaton College.