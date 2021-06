A New Jersey family has opened up about their experience escaping from the Miami-area condo collapse that has left at least four dead and 159 still missing. Albert Aguero and his wife say they were asleep early Thursday morning in the Champlain Towers South building while his 22-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter were watching Netflix. That's when they heard a loud thud and felt the walls begin to shake, Aguero recounted to USA Today.