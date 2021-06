The Pillsbury Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cookie Dough is a new premixed product for consumers looking to enjoy the flavor of the namesake breakfast cereal in an alternative way. The cookie dough plays on the flavor of the breakfast cereal with swirls of cinnamon sugar throughout and comes premade in 12 pieces that are ready to be tossed into the oven for a freshly baked treat or dessert. The cookie dough comes as one of several cereal-themed products that remix the flavor of breakfast foods for avid fans to enjoy at different times of the day.