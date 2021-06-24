Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

U.S. Dept. of Labor Awards More Than $130M in Grants to Support Registered Apprenticeship Programs

By News Desk
Pine Tree
 6 days ago

Washington, DC… The U.S. Department of Labor today announced the award of more than $130 million in grants to develop, modernize and diversify Registered Apprenticeship Programs in 15 states and to establish Registered Apprenticeship Technical Assistance Centers of Excellence in three states and Washington, D.C., to provide technical expertise and services and accelerate the expansion of Registered Apprenticeship programs.

thepinetree.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#U S Department Of Labor#Dept#U S Dept#The Department Of Labor#Biden#American Jobs Plan#Idaho Department Of Labor#Executive Office#The Future Inc#Boston Ma#Safal Partners Inc#Labor Awards#News Desk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Educationasheville.com

Who Benefits From State’s Apprenticeship Program?

Written by Christian Green, Carolina Public Press. Apprenticeships registered with the state are designed to marry classroom knowledge with valuable on-the-job experience for trainees in industries throughout North Carolina, but a data analysis shows a handful of employers dominate the state’s apprenticeship program. Last year, the ApprenticeshipNC program, the state’s...
Labor Issuesishn.com

US Department of Labor announces availability of more than $21M in grants for training on workplace hazards, infectious diseases

The U.S. Department of Labor announced funding opportunities for more than $21 million in Occupational Safety and Health Administration training grants for non-profit organizations. The first availability will provide $10 million under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021for Workplace Safety and Health Training on Infectious Diseases, including the Coronavirus...
Saint Louis, MOnationalcybersecuritynews.today

SLATE Receives $1.1 Million U.S. Department of Labor Grant in Support of St. Louis YouthBuild Program | #education | #technology | #training

Today, the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) announced that the agency has won a $1.1 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to support the St. Louis Youthbuild program. The program facilitates training in high-demand professional areas, like machining and information technology. St. Louis Youthbuild’s efforts are focused in underserved North City communities with high rates of poverty and unemployment, and St. Louis Public Schools will assist SLATE in the identification and outreach of eligible young adults for this program.
AdvocacyPosted by
TheStreet

Camden Dream Center Launches New Registered Apprenticeship Program For In-Demand Cyber And IT Jobs

CAMDEN, N.J., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Camden Dream Center, a nonprofit serving underserved communities in South Jersey with STEM education and IT workforce development assistance, today announced its official designation as a new USDOL registered apprenticeship program (RAP) sponsor. Employers in New Jersey and nationwide can now join the Center's RAP to build a new, more skilled and diverse talent pipeline for two initial occupations - Cyber Security Support Technician and Network Technician.
CharitiesThe Tribune-Democrat

More than $599K awarded to local programs by Lee Initiatives

Lee Initiatives Health and Wellness Endowment awarded a total of $599,244 to 48 nonprofits this year. The awards are to address issues including food insecurity and needs for counseling services, and supplying rescue equipment for local fire and ambulance companies. The size of grant awards ranged between $1,000 and $50,000.
Public Healthaudacy.com

Leadership change at pandemic-tested Dept. of Labor

After a tense year that saw the state Department of Labor play a high-profile role in taking on Connecticut's pandemic-related economic crisis, there's a change at the top. Deputy Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo will replace Commissioner Kurt Westby, who's decided to call it a career. "Well, it's been non-stop," says Westby...
San Luis Obispo County, CAPosted by
A-Town Daily News

Grant program awards $82,000 to more than 50 small businesses

County of San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors Small Business Grant Program closes. –This week, the County of San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors officially announced the completion of the Small Business Grant Program. The program is part of the Road to Recovery initiative aimed at helping local businesses mitigate the harmful economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. By funding this program before the American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law, the County took a preemptive step at delivering local relief dollars to the community.
Aerospace & DefenseFlying Magazine

FAA Agrees on Path for Avionics Apprenticeship Program

The FAA and the Aircraft Electronics Association announced on June 23 that it has accepted the association’s petition for approval of its avionics repair apprenticeship program, and that completion of the program satisfies the requirements for issuance of an avionics repairman certificate. The program validates the way that many new avionics repair technicians come into the industry, through working with a licensed repair station to gain their certification.
Winchester News Gazette

US Department of Labor awards $11.6M in grants to improve delivery of workforce services, measure effectiveness in five states

WASHINGTON, DC – The U.S. Department of Labor announced today the award of five grants totaling $11.6 million to improve the delivery of training and employment services, and measure their effectiveness in Arkansas, Indiana, Maryland, Mississippi and New Mexico. Administered by the Employment and Training Administration, the Workforce Data Quality...
Worcester, MAWorcester Business Journal

U.S. Dept. of Commerce grants $1.3M for The Reactory biomanufacturing campus

The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Thursday its Department of Economic Development Administration is awarding a $1.3-million grant to the City of Worcester for infrastructure improvements needed to support The Reactory biomanufacturing park and support the area’s growing biotechnology, life sciences and research and development industries. The project will...
Charitiesphennd.org

Flexible Support Grant for programs for people ages 50+

NextFifty Initiative Invites Applications for Flexible Support Grant Program. NextFifty Initiative is a Colorado-based private foundation dedicated to funding mission-driven initiatives that improve the lives of older adult populations and their caregivers. To that end, the organization is accepting applications for its Flexible Support Grant program, which will award grants...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Panhandle Post

U.S. Labor Department issued proposal to protect tipped workers

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Labor today announced a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to limit the amount of non-tip producing work that a tipped employee can perform when an employer is taking a tip credit. The proposed rule clarifies when an employee is working in a tipped occupation and when a worker has performed such a substantial amount of non-tipped labor that an employer can no longer take a tip credit and must pay the full federal minimum wage to the worker.
Politicsraynetoday.com

Louisiana Workforce Commission launches back to work campaign

On Thursday, the Louisiana Workforce Commission launched a statewide campaign in hopes of getting people back to work. LWC says now that 1.5 million Louisiana residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, they are partnering with employers across the state to “reenergize the workforce” and connect residents to jobs. As enhanced...
Shelton, WAifiberone.com

Two Local Credit Unions Awarded Covid-19 Relief Grant Funding from U.S. Department of Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institution Rapid Response Program

Shelton, WA – Two credit unions in Mason County have each received $1.83 million in Rapid Response Program (RRP) grant funding from the US Treasury Department. These dollars will provide vital capital to respond to economic challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in underserved communities. Peninsula Credit Union (PCU) and Our Community Credit Union (OCCU) were two out 11 Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) in Washington State to receive a portion of the $38 million in funding.
Baltimore County, MDNottingham MD

Baltimore County announces grant program to support Independence Day activities

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Tuesday announced a one-time grant opportunity to support County-based non-profit organizations hosting Independence Day events throughout Baltimore County. Administered by the Department of Economic and Workforce Development (DEWD), awards of up to $3,000 will be provided to support activities including parades, festivals, and/or fireworks,...
PoliticsTulsa World

State now accepting applications for $1,200 job-acceptance incentive

State officials began accepting applications Monday for a $1,200 incentive offered to those finding jobs recently or in the near future. Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Back-to-Work Initiative will be available to the first 20,000 qualified applicants. Stitt announced May 17 that he was canceling the state’s participation in temporary federal pandemic-related...
Small Businessroi-nj.com

EDA to begin accepting Phase 2 applications for Sustain and Serve program today

The New Jersey Economic Development Authority began accepting applications Monday for $10 million in new funding for its Sustain and Serve NJ program. The program provides eligible entities with grants of between $100,000 to $2 million to support the purchase of meals from New Jersey-based restaurants that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. The purchased meals will then go to feed those struggling with food insecurity.
Politicswlds.com

Equal Pay Registration Certificate Required for Companies with 100 or More Employees

Businesses of 100 or more employees will now have to report about their workers and their pay to the Illinois Department of Labor next year. The forthcoming change will require qualifying, private employers to submit information in line with current requirements by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to ensure that disparities don’t exist regarding pay equity.