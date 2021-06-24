Cancel
Colorado State

REWIND: Waylon’s Pick For the Best Country Jam Colorado Ever

By Waylon Jordan
 5 days ago
Country Jam 2021 is almost here. It's time to celebrate three decades of music and mayhem near the Colorado state line. Here's my pick for the best Jam ever. I've been to Country Jam every year since it started, minus of course 2020. If you were around in the early 1990's you very well remember when the event was held out north of Mesa Mall. Back in those days you parked along a fence, hiked in, and sat in the dirt. The stage was a portable rig, and your beer was served out of the back of a truck.

kekbfm.com
