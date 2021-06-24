Cancel
The Electric Motorcycle That Completely Sold Out In 2 Hours

By Maeve Rich
 5 days ago
If you were interested in buying Revolt Motor’s RV500 motorcycle recently, you probably already know you’re out of luck. The electric motorcycle sold out completely in under two hours, leaving loads of people without a shot at buying the electric motorcycle that’s taking over India’s streets. What is an RV400?

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

