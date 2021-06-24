Special Weather Statement issued for Ness by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Ness SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1102 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles south of Arnold, moving east at 20 mph. Half inch hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ness City, Ransom and Arnold.alerts.weather.gov