Swissport says it is continuing to expand its lounge business in the Asia-Pacific region. After introducing its Aspire Airport Lounges brand in Australia with the construction of two new lounges at Perth Airport (PER), the operator has acquired the No1 Lounges’ Australian business, which includes premium lounges at Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane airports. With the completion of the two lounges in Perth (the Terminal 2 lounge will launch in July and the Terminal 1 lounge is due to open later this year ), Swissport notes that the growing Aspire Airport Lounges network will soon include facilities at the country’s four largest airports.