Beaumont Traffic Unit Investigating a Fatality Crash- 4600 Avenue A

On Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 7:05 p.m. Officers responded to the 4600 block of Avenue A in reference to a single vehicle crash. Upon arrival, the vehicle was on fire and the flames had to be extinguished by Beaumont Fire Rescue. The driver and only occupant of the red Dodge Journey, did not survive the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene. The preliminary investigation revealed the Journey was northbound in the 4600 block of Avenue A, left the roadway and struck a large oak tree.

The driver was identified as Tyesha Johnson, a 32 year old Beaumont resident.

The crash is still under investigation.

About the Author: Carol Riley

Officer Carol Riley is a 29 year veteran of the Beaumont Police Department. She hired on in 1992 and is currently assigned to Beaumont Police Community Relations Unit. She is a law enforcement coordinator for Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers and a Public Information Officer for City of Beaumont Emergency Management.