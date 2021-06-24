Why Jennette McCurdy Isn’t In ‘iCarly’ Reboot? Jerry Trainor Explains

‘iCarly’ on Paramount+ is a reboot of the original show of the same name that ran on Nickelodeon from 2007-2012. Like the original series, the revival show also follows Carly, who creates content for her titular web series. In the original version, Sam Puckett is Carly’s best friend who co-hosts the show with her, and Jennette McCurdy brilliantly portrays the lovable troublemaker. In the very first episode of the Paramount+ sitcom, Carly addresses her best friend’s absence. It is revealed that Sam has gone off with a biker gang called The Obliterators. Seeing how Carly and Sam’s friendship is one of the focal points of the original show, the fans cannot get over the fact that Jennette McCurdy is not in the 2021 reboot. Are you curious to know why that is? We’ve got all that you want to know right here!