Why Jennette McCurdy Isn’t In ‘iCarly’ Reboot? Jerry Trainor Explains
Fans of the Nickelodeon show, iCarly, were eagerly awaited the release of the reboot, which premiered on June 17. The show’s revival follows current nostalgic trends, with the Friends reunion and Fuller House finishing its fifth season. Still, some fans couldn’t help but feel that the absence of Jennette McCurdy, who played Carly’s tough best friend Sam, would affect the overall quality and storyline of the beloved series.uinterview.com