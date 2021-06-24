Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Peace still holds at Appomattox

By Dwight Sparks
ourdavie.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s still peaceful at Appomattox Court House — tranquil and serene. National peace was restored here in 1865. Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant. The terms — agreed to in advance by President Lincoln — were generous. Dramatically, the two war-ring armies saluted each other as the bedraggled Confederates filed past. Lee’s weary Army of Northern Virginia laid down its arms, took oaths to be loyal to the Union … and went home. The forgiveness and grace exhibited that day, April 9, could be a lesson for today’s harsh, take-no-prisoners political climate. I visited this national historic site earlier this month. Beautifully preserved, the little community witnessed the arranged meeting of the two great generals. Lee, always stately, arrived first wearing a new military uniform, astride his faithful Traveller. Only one officer accompanied him. Grant, disheveled and mud-died, galloped in with a retinue of Yankee officers. They took only 90 minutes to end a five-year war. The gallantry and civility of the two sides that day is re-markable. Grant’s army had repeatedly blocked Lee’s attempts to with-draw south to join other Confederate troops. The Rebs had lost cannons and armaments. Horses were dying. The troops were exhausted and hungry. Their situation was dire.

www.ourdavie.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ulysses S. Grant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate Army#Confederate Soldiers#Confederates#Army Of Northern Virginia#Union#Traveller#Yankee#Rebs#Southern#Confederacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Appomattox, VAaltavistajournal.com

Lowe kicks off 5th District campaign in Appomattox

Kimberly Lowe, who is running for the Virginia 5th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, kicked off her campaign for the 2022 election Saturday afternoon at the Appomattox Court House Historical National Park. Republican Bob Good currently represents the district after being elected in the 2020 election.
Appomattox, VAtimesvirginian.com

Appomattox for Equality addresses town council about Juneteenth event

At the Monday’s monthly meeting of the Appomattox Town Council, the council heard from Joetricia Humbles, who spoke on behalf of the organization Appomattox for Equality. In her message, she explained the historical significance of Juneteenth, as well as its ties to the history of Appomattox. “If July Fourth, Independence...
Appomattox, VAWSLS

Appomattox to celebrate Juneteenth at Courtland Festival Park

APPOMATTOX, Va. – Now that the country will recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday, a local group is doing its part to bring understanding to the community. Appomattox has been, and will always be, home for sisters Joetricia and Laquil Humbles. “Let’s all come together,” Joetricia says. In a town...
Washington StateDaily Telegram

Treaty of Paris, 1783, and statesmen Shelburne and Washington

We are getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, 1776, as our day of Independence. In fact, that is the day we justified in the Declaration of Independence our decision of independence on July 2; we did not actually get independence until the Treaty of Paris, Sept. 3, 1783. It is a fascinating document that I’d like to discuss today in preparation for the holiday. There was also some luck on the American side, maybe the “Divine Providence” referred to in the Declaration.
PoliticsJoplin Globe

Our view: Renovated Truman museum should be a must see

Congratulations to the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence, which just announced the next phase in its reopening after nearly two years and a $29 million renovation — the first major overhaul of the museum in two decades. The renovation will reflect the evolving understanding of Truman,...
SocietyPosted by
CNN

Their ancestors were enslaved workers. Now they're getting $2,100 a year in reparations

(CNN) — Linda Johnson-Thomas' grandfather worked at the Virginia Theological Seminary for more than a decade, first as a farm laborer before moving up to head janitor. Her grandparents lived in a little white house on campus with their four children, including her mother. But until two years ago, she had no idea that her grandfather, John Samuel Thomas Jr., had been forced to work at the school in Alexandria, just outside of Washington, D.C.
U.S. Politics19fortyfive.com

Thomas Jefferson’s Forgotten War (He Didn’t Win)

Following attacks on American interests by a distant enemy after a brief period of relative peace, the United States responded by sending troops nearly halfway around the world to counter the threat. While this could describe the events of the post-9/11 era, in fact, it occurred not in 2001 but rather in 1801 when President Thomas Jefferson sent a small task force to fight the Barbary pirates, who had targeted American commerce.
Books & Literaturegratefulamericanfoundation.com

“James Monroe: A Life”

Perhaps no other major president has been more ill-served by biographers than James Monroe. Until recently, the only significant works about him have been Harry Ammon’s densely academic James Monroe: The Quest for National Identity (1990), and Harlow Giles Unger’s flawed, hagiographic The Last Founding Father: James Monroe and a Nation’s Call to Greatness (2009). Tim McGrath’s James Monroe: A Life is therefore a long-overdue treatment of a man who, as the title of Unger’s book suggests, might be regarded as the last of the Founding Fathers, and whose service to his country transitioned the United States from the colonial era to the continental expansion of the nineteenth century.
Religiondelanonow.com

The Declaration of Independence and our Creator

The July 4th brings the celebration of Independence Day with the display of fireworks. The Declaration of Independence was adopted by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. Thirteen American colonies severed their political connections with Great Britain. The Declaration summarized the colonists’ motivation for seeking independence. By declaring themselves an independent nation, the American colonists were able to confirm an official alliance with the Government of France and obtain French assistance in the war against Great Britain.
Politicstrentonian.ca

Letters to the editor: ‘Council has missed the point’

There are two sides to every story. Always. The first president of the United States, George Washington, owned slaves, as did the guy who drafted the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson. But scholars have decided the good they did outdid the bad so the Washington Monument and Jefferson Memorial remain in good standing (literally).
Pennsylvania StateTenth Amendment Center

Just Getting Started: 15 Year Anniversary for the TAC

First things first. And this is probably the understatement of the year:. I can’t thank you enough for being part of this movement for the Constitution and liberty with me. Whether you’ve been here for just one day, or every single day since day one. Whether you’ve shared links to our articles, blogs and podcasts, or you’ve joined us as a member – thank you.
Public Healthdar.org

Daughters of the American Revolution National Conference Convenes Virtually for 2nd Year

Bucking Pandemic Trends, Society Marks 6th Highest Membership Surge Since Founding in 1890. - DAR Constitution Hall’s $14 Million Restoration & Transformation Celebrated - (WASHINGTON, D.C.) - Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) from around the world will gather for their 130th DAR Continental Congress – and for the second time in history, they will do so entirely online, again conducting all regular business and honoring the extensive work of DAR members throughout the year via a virtual experience.
Politicscitywatchla.com

Juneteenth for white folk

All she wanted was then-President Obama to declare Juneteenth a national holiday to mark the end of arguably the worst institution the US has ever permitted, enslavement of other humans. Opal Lee survived an attempt to kill her and her family on Juneteenth, 1939, in Texas. She is unstoppable. She...
CelebrationsDaily News Of Newburyport

As I See It: Recalling louder July 4th celebrations

There is no comparison between Independence Day back in the 1930s and today. Back then when the Fourth of July rolled around, it was like a war zone. You can’t believe the noise back then. First of all, every neighborhood was filled with kids. There were kids galore and they...