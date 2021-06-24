Peace still holds at Appomattox

It’s still peaceful at Appomattox Court House — tranquil and serene. National peace was restored here in 1865. Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant. The terms — agreed to in advance by President Lincoln — were generous. Dramatically, the two war-ring armies saluted each other as the bedraggled Confederates filed past. Lee’s weary Army of Northern Virginia laid down its arms, took oaths to be loyal to the Union … and went home. The forgiveness and grace exhibited that day, April 9, could be a lesson for today’s harsh, take-no-prisoners political climate. I visited this national historic site earlier this month. Beautifully preserved, the little community witnessed the arranged meeting of the two great generals. Lee, always stately, arrived first wearing a new military uniform, astride his faithful Traveller. Only one officer accompanied him. Grant, disheveled and mud-died, galloped in with a retinue of Yankee officers. They took only 90 minutes to end a five-year war. The gallantry and civility of the two sides that day is re-markable. Grant’s army had repeatedly blocked Lee’s attempts to with-draw south to join other Confederate troops. The Rebs had lost cannons and armaments. Horses were dying. The troops were exhausted and hungry. Their situation was dire.