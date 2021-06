Update: Nancy Joy Eckel was located safely and was reunited with her family, police said. West Earl Township police are searching for a Brownstown woman last seen on Tuesday. Nancy Joy Eckel, 57, was last seen leaving the Nonna Rosa Restaurant on State Highway 272 in Akron in an unknown direction of travel at around 4:26 p.m. on Tuesday, police said in a news release. Eckel had left her Brownstown home earlier in the day and may have been on the way to Lancaster General Hospital to visit a family member.